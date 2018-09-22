Pres. Rouhani orders rapid, decisive measure over Ahvaz terrorist attack

Following the terrorist attack in Ahvaz this morning, the President had telephone conversations with Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and Governor General of Khuzestan province Gholamreza Shariati, and was briefed on the latest reports on the terrorist attack this morning in Ahvaz and the process of identifying and handling the situation of the wounded in the province and issued the necessary instructions.

Rouhani prayed for the martyrs of the terrorist attack and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families of the victims, ordering all facilities to be used for urgent and relief efforts to address the situation of those wounded in the terrorist attack.

Rouhani also issued the necessary instructions to the Ministry of Intelligence to mobilize all the facilities of the security and military organs to quickly identify the terrorists and their communication lines, and to resolutely and decisively deal with the perpetrators.

The president stressed “the response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the smallest threat will be harsh, but those who sponsor the terrorists must be held accountable."

