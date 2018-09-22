ISIL also claims responsibility for Ahvaz terror attack

ISIL terrorist group has also claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack on a military parade on Saturday morning in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, killing at least 29 so far and injuring 57.

The ISIL-affiliated A'maq media has released a statement, claiming responsibility for the terror attack.

No video footage or photos of the incident have been published on the A'maq, according to the BBC.

The terror group has posted photos of a separate military parade in Tehran in the presence of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, claiming the photos showed the parade that had come under attack.

Prior to this, Saudi-backed Al-Ahvazieh terror group had accepted the terror attack.

MNA