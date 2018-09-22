Iran calls on Ofcom to pursue broadcast of terrorists' interview

Hamid Baeidinejad, Iranian ambassador to London, condemned as a "heinous act" the broadcast of an interview with the spokesperson of the terrorist group behind today's terrorist attack at a military parade in Ahvaz, deeming the Iran International's move as shameful.

He further stressed that Iran will pursue formally with the UK media regulator Ofcom to investigate the broadcast as an act in supporting terrorism and violence.

'Iran International' is a London-based Persian-speaking satellite television news network launched by DMA Media in 2017.

The Saturday terrorist attack at a military parade in southwest city of Ahvaz, claimed by Al-Ahwaz separatist group and later by ISIL, has left at least 20 people martyred and 50 others injured. Civilians and journalists were among the casualties.

MS