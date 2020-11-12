Intelligence Ministry busts ringleader of ASMLA terror group

In a statement on Wednesday, the Intelligence Ministry announced that “Farajollah-Chaab”, the leader of the Harakat al-Nidhal al-Arabi (Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz) has been arrested.

He is responsible for the bloody terrorist attack in September 2018 in Ahvaz.

The statement also said that the leader of the separatist group, who had planned several other large-scale operations in Tehran and Khuzestan in recent years, has been planning a new terrrorist operation.

“This terrorist group, which is directly supported by the Saudi intelligence services and the Zionist regime; has been managing terrorist operations in Iran despite the issuance of international orders for the group's leaders,” it added.

“The main perpetrator of the bloody terrorist attack in Ahvaz is now in the hands of the Ministry of Intelligence; he also has given details of other terrorist and bloody operations of this group.”

During a military parade in September 2018 in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, gunmen opened fire on people from behind a viewing stand killing over 25 and injuring more than 60.

MNA/5069539