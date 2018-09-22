Ahvaz parade attack terrorists trained in two Persian Gulf littoral states

Shekarchi told media outlets that at 9 am this morning, the army parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz came under attack, and four terrorists, a few days before the Armed Forces parade kicks off, had stationed their weapons in a hideout in a park near the place where the parade ceremony was supposed to be held; the four assailants were armed with AK-47s and opened fire from behind the stands towards civilians and military figures.

The event was attended by members of the local elite, including the Ahvaz governor as well as high-ranking clerics and MPs. Shooting broke out several minutes into the event, which featured troops from the Iranian Army’s 92nd armored division.

Sharkarchi said "among the martyrs, there is a little girl and a disabled war veteran."

Emphasizing that a number of soldiers , as well as event organizers, were also shot during the parade, he said the most victims and those badly injured are ordinary people who were watching the event, noting that "we cannot accurately declare the death toll at the present time."

In response to a question whether terrorists are affiliated with a particular anti-revolutionary group, he said "these terrorists are neither from ISIL terrorist group nor are they affiliated with anti-revolutionary ones; they have been trained in two Persian Gulf littoral states, with the help of US and Mossad, and enter the Islamic Republic."

Pointing to the media war against Iran claiming that Iran trains and funds terrorists, Shekarchi said today's terrorist attack and the brutal massacure of innocent people, children, disabled war veterans and soldiers prove that the Islamic Republic of Iran itself is the victim of terrorism.

He added, "the US and the occupying regime of Israel are those who train and finance terrorists; those regimes who are our Persian Gulf neighbors train terrorists, and the Islamic Republic of Iran itself is also the victim of terrorism today."

