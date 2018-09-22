Iran unveils ‘Zolfaghar’, ‘Khorramshahr’ missiles in parades

The Zolfaghar, a short-range solid fuel ballistic missile in the Fateh family, and the Khorramshahr, a medium-range ballistic missile whose range is between 1,000-2000 km, were unveiled during the Islamic Republic of Iran's Armed Forces' nationwide parades marking the beginning of the Sacred Defense Week on Saturday.

IRGC's armored unit included Rakhsh tank, Shabdiz recovered Tank, Zoljanah armored personnel carrier, T-72 upgraded Tank, Fadjr-5 333mm Multiple rocket launcher, and Zelzal-1 heavy artillery rocket.

Iranian army defense industry military technology also unveiled Third of Khordad air defense missile system, Tabas Air defense system, Tor M1 missile system, Bashir radar system, 3-D radar, Kavosh surveillance radar, etc.

