Putin reaffirms Russia’s commitment to fight terror after Iran military parade attack

"Dear Mr. President, please accept our deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist raid in the city of Ahvaz…This incident once again reminds us about the need to conduct an uncompromising war on terror in all its manifestations. I would like to confirm our readiness to further enhance cooperation with Iranian partners in countering this evil," the telegram said.

The Russian president expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of those killed during the attack and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

According to the latest data, the terrorist attack has claimed at least 29 lives and left another 57 injured. Four gunmen in a military uniform opened fire at the crowd from behind the stand. The shooting lasted for about 10 minutes. Three gunmen were killed and one another is detained.

TASS/MNA