‘Iranian nation, Armed Forces to respond to brutal acts of enemies’

Touching upon Saturday’s terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, he said that enemies should not imagine that they can win respect and dignity with these brutal measures.

He made the remarks on Saturday in Tehran-based Holy Defense Museum on the sideline of a conference on Iran’s defensive power.

Elsewhere he said that “the Islamic Republic of Iran now sells weapons to Iraq,” adding, “today, our defense industry is capable of designing, constructing, developing and exporting millions of dollars of military equipment to other countries.”

Iran is also building and supplying equipment which the US cannot imagine of, including fast attack crafts, and drones with a range of hundreds of kilometers which can operate in both day and night, he added.

Rahim Safavi went on to say that in the communications sector, Iran achieved the technology to produce radars with a range of over 500km, which means any probable hostile acts of enemies will be observed in a radius of 500 kilometers from the borders of the country.

Among other honors of the Islamic Republic in the defense realm is being equipped with ballistic missiles that range more than 1,000km, he noted. “With providing the Syrian and Iraqi governments with help, we have been able to cooperate in suppressing ISIL and securing the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Currently, Iran’s Army and Armed Forces are the most powerful military force in the West Asian region, he highlighted.

MAH/IRN83039818