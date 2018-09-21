No country in region able to counter Iran

“We are strong defenders against invaders and will make aggressors regret,” he emphasized.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a joint military drill between the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bandar Abbas, adding “shortly after the outbreak of Iraqi imposed war against Iran on Sept. 21, 1980, Air Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted heavily military positions of Iraqi regime and gained numerous achievements in this respect.”

According to the sublime recommendations of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the field of self-sufficiency, Army Air Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran had been put under cruel sanctions since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, he said, adding, “relying upon its self-reliance and moving towards self-sufficiency, the Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has cut its dependency in the field of manufacturing military parts, manufacturing advanced fighters, repairing and maintaining military planes under the auspices of the expert engineers of this land and territory.”

Given the above issue, the Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has attained 100 percent self-sufficiency in manufacturing all parts and equipment needed, he highlighted.

All military and technological equipment have been manufactured by the expert domestic engineers, he said, adding, “in this regard, the country is independent and can manufacture all military equipment and warfare by itself.”

With its high military and defense capability, Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to thwart threats waged by enemies against the country wholeheartedly, he concluded.

