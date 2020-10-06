US at war with Iran since Islamic Revolution victory: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Seyyed Nizamuddin Mousavi made some remarks over decades-old US hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran in different eras.

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the United States has been at war with Iran in different fields of economic and military wars, he said.

He went on to say, "At the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we witnessed a direct US invasion on Iran in 1980, during which a sandstorm hit and brought down a group of US military aircraft in the Tabas Desert; therefore, the US anti-Iran military operation and plot failed miraculously."

Referring to the indirect and, of course, the active role of the United States in the Imposed War (1980-1988) against Iran, he noted, “Eastern and Western blocs, especially the Americans, directly supported the Regime of Saddam through providing them with modern military equipment and bombs in this unequal war.”

They didn’t even allow Iran to import barbed wire, he added.

The Iranian lawmaker also condemned the US economic war against the Iranian nation through imposing pressures and sanctions.

RHM/5040071