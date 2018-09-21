IRGC, Army Forces joint military drill kicks off in Persian Gulf

Deputy Commander of the Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Publicity Affairs Colonel Yousef Safipour reiterated, “on the occasion of Sept. 22 and start of the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), a joint military drill kicked off between IRGC and Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the azure waters of the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.”

This war game is the second military exercise that is launched between IRGC and Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran jointly with the aim of evermore readiness for any possible attacks by enemies, he maintained.

In addition to showcasing high military power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, this war game conveys the message of peace and friendship to the neighboring states, he said, adding, “if enemies wage military actions against Iran, they will definitely receive a crushing blow.”

The second air-borne exercise will be held by the Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sept. 22 in order to showcase the sovereignty of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, protect the country from any possible attack and commemorate the eight years of Sacred Defense, he concluded.

