Air defense system intercepts hostile missiles in Lattakia : Military source

LATTAKIA, Sep. 18 (MNA) – A military source announced on Monday that air defense system intercepted hostile missiles coming from the sea into Lattakia city and confronted a number of them before reaching their targets.
Earlier, SANA reporter said that an aggression on Lattakia has targeted the Technical Industries’ establishment, adding that the air defenses intercepted and downed a number of the missiles.
