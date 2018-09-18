IRGC to host Sep. 22 parade in Bandar Abbas

The annual military parade of September 22, which is staged in all cities of Iran to mark the start of Saddam’s invasion against Iran back in 1980, will be in Bandar Abbas reviewed by the Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

The IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif broke the news on Tuesday adding that the even in Bandar Abbas port city will be hosted by the IRGC.

Ramezan Sharif, who heads the IRGC's Public Relations Department, highlighted that the parade is a show of Iran’s might and its armed forces’ deterrence power in different defense areas.

“According to what the Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Khamenei has devised, the annual military parade of September 22 is held in Bandar Abbas concurrent with Tehran with one of the main bodies of the armed forces of Iran hosting the event,” recounted the Iranian military official.

“During this parade, the supremacy and upper hand of the naval forces of Iran in the Persian Gulf and the high seas of the world will be showed with units and 600 naval vessels of different types of light, heavy and flying of the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran’s maritime police, and the IRGC’s Navy, along with tens of fighters of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Air Force of the IRGC,” he added.

