Nationwide parades slated to be held on Sat.

This military parade will be held on Saturday Sep. 22 across the nation with the motto of ‘We Could’ concurrent with the 38th anniversary of eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran, 1980-1988).

This ceremony in Tehran will be held in the vicinity of Mausoleum of Founding Father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) in the presence of cadets and corps of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Basij resistance force, police force and personnel of the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The noble Iranian nation on the eve of 40th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution will witness materialization of objectives of the Islamic Revolution and overcoming sanctions imposed by US against Iran, he maintained.

A joint air and sea parade of Armed Forces will also be held in Bandar Abbas with the participation of dozens of Army and Naval Air Force fighters simultaneously with other cities.

In this military parade, combatants of the Armed Forces with their unity and amity will renew their allegiance with the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader of the Islamic Revolution to defend independence, territorial integrity and the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/4408072