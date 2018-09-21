600 military vessels to be showcased in Armed Forces parade tomorrow in Bandar Abbas

In this military parade, various light- and heavy military vessels, belonging to the Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Naval Force of IRGC and Law Enforcement Forces, will be showcased, he maintained.

He pointed to the demonstration of sovereignty and deterrent power of the Armed Forces in various defensive areas during the nationwide parade of the Armed Forces, which will be held on Saturday Sept. 22 concurrent with the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and said, “according to the recommendation of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and notification of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, military parade of the Armed Force will be held simultaneously with Tehran in Bandar Abbas hosted by one of the organizations affiliated to the Armed Forces.”

He pointed to IRGC as responsible body for organizing the military parade on Sept. 22 of the current year in Bandar Abbas and said, “Naval Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Naval Force of IRGC and Law Enforcement Forces (Police force) will showcase their latest achievements in the azure waters of the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman on Sept. 22, 2018.”

Organizing the military parade on the shores of Persian Gulf and in the vicinity of Strait of Hormuz will showcase that Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces are ready to take necessary action to counter any threat waged by enemy against the country, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Spokesman Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif concluded.

