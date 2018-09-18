Demilitarized zone in Idleb

“We expressed Moscow’s concern over the danger represented by the presence of terrorist organizations in Idleb on Aleppo and the Russian Air base in Hmeimem,” Putin said at a press conference with Erdogan.

He announced that agreement has been made to establish a deep demilitarized zone in Idlib region by Oct. 15 and be 15-20 kilometers (9-12 miles) deep, adding that “this stance is supported by the Syrian government.”

Putin went on to say that heavy weapons and terrorists will be withdrawn from the region, including tanks and missile systems in addition to mortar cannons of the terrorist groups, and the Russian and Turkish forces will monitor the demilitarized zone.

He pointed out that the roads of Aleppo-Hama and Aleppo-Lattakia will be opened before the end of 2018.

The Russian President said the two countries “are seriously working to settle the crisis in Syria, boost the cessation of hostilities agreement and the de-escalation zones.”

