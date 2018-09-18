Syria welcomes Russia-Turkey agreement on Idlib: TASS

"Syria welcomes the agreement on the situation in the Idlib Governorate that was declared yesterday in the Russian city of Sochi and stresses that this agreement became the result of intensive consultations and full coordination between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation," TASS quoted the Syrian government news agency SANA as saying on Tuesday, in turn citing a source in the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

It has been noted that Syria "supports any initiative directed at ending the bloodshed in the republic and also capable of restoring peace and security in any area of the country." According to TASS, the statement says that the Syrian Arab Republic "will continue the fight against terrorism until the last swath of Syrian territory is liberated, no matter whether it will be a military operation or a local reconciliation."

The source added that "the specified agreement has a strict deadline." The document is also "the continuation of the earlier agreements on the de-escalation of tensions that have been reached during the Astana process since 2017."

Moscow and Ankara have agreed to set up a demilitarized zone along the contact line between Syrian government troops and the armed terrorist groups by October 15.

Tehran has also welcomed the agreement on Idlib, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on Tuesday.

MNA/PR