"Intensive responsible diplomacy over the last few weeks-pursued in my visits to Ankara & Damascus, followed by the Iran-Russia-Turkey Summit in Tehran and the meeting is Sochi-is succeeding to avert war in #Idlib with a firm commitment to fight extremist terror. Diplomacy works," Zarif said on Twitter.

The city of Idlib is the last remaining stronghold of anti-government insurgents and terror groups in Syria.

