18 September 2018 - 20:49

Iranian, Turkish FMs hold phone talk on Idlib agreement

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone conversation on Tuesday afternoon

According to Tukish Anadolu Agency-Farsi department, Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone talk on Tuesday afternoon.

Anadolu has not given more details on the contents of the phone conversation. The two foreign ministers may have discussed the recent Russia-Turkey agreement on Idlib.

Ankara and Moscow announced yesterday that they had agreed to set up a demilitarized zone along the contact line between Syrian government troops and the armed terrorist groups by October 15. 

On the deal, Zarif wrote on Twitter earlier on Tuesday "intensive responsible diplomacy over the last few weeks ... is succeeding to avert war in Idlib with a firm commitment to fight extremist terror."

Separately, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi also  welcomed Idlib agreement in a statement today.

According to a statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the two sides agreed to discuss the agreement in the upcoming trilateral meeting between Iran, Russia and Turkey’s foreign ministers in New York.

Kamal Iranidoost

