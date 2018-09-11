Parl. speaker says Iran will overcome hard times

Ali Larijani made the remarks during a visit to the southwestern province of Fars in Larestan governorate.

Larijani recounted the 8 years of Iran-Iraq war during which the country was in a more difficult time and finally overcame the period successfully, saying that all parts of the society were involved in the war and could successfully preserve the Revolution and independence.

Stating that the Western powers are seeking to defeat the revolution with their bullying policies, the Parliament speaker said that there should be more attention paid to the people’s living conditions

He stressed that Iranians will never give in to pressures and will resist the US bullying policies.

Meanwhile, the Parliament speaker called for unity among the people in the face of the external pressures, saying all the political factions and the nation should unite around the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei to pass the difficult time.

Larijani further pointed out that the Parliament and government will spare no efforts to reduce external pressures on the country’s economy.

