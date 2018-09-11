US animosity due to Islamic Republic’s increasing clout

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said Iran’s increasing influence and power in the region is the reason why the United States is sparing no efforts to put it under immense pressure.

Falahatpisheh referred to the signing of Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), describing it as a diplomatic achievement that "neutralized the plots against the country."

He said that JCPOA secured Iran’s right to use peaceful nuclear energy, stressing that since the signing of the deal, Iran has always been abided by its commitments and has fully cooperated with the IAEA.

The Iranian parliamentary official further said that Iran has been able to overcome difficult times and it has been making constant progress.

He stressed the necessity of unity among all political factions in the face of foreign pressures as the best way to overcome the problems, saying that constructive criticism should be welcome by all factions to tackle the challenges.

He also referred to the enemies’ plots against the country’s borders, emphasizing that border trade should be organized.

Referring to the borders with Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, the Iranian parliamentary official said that “we should not ignore our borders and we should provide safe channels on the borders for expanded relations with neighbors.”

