Larijani returns home after 4-day visit to Russia, Belarus

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Ali Larijani landed at Tehran’s airport on Saturday evening after a four-day state visit to Russia and Belarus.

While in Russia, Larijani met with Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of Russian State Duma, on Thursday in Russia’s southwestern city of Volgograd.

Also, in a Friday meeting in Minsk, Larijani met with Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus' National Assembly Vladimir Andreichenko and Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich.

