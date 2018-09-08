  1. Politics
Larijani returns home after 4-day visit to Russia, Belarus

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani has wrapped up a four-day visit to Russia and Belarus.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Ali Larijani landed at Tehran’s airport on Saturday evening after a four-day state visit to Russia and Belarus.

While in Russia, Larijani met with Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of Russian State Duma, on Thursday in Russia’s southwestern city of Volgograd.

Also, in a Friday meeting in Minsk, Larijani met with Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus' National Assembly Vladimir Andreichenko and Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich.

