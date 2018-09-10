Iran’s economy needs major surgeries: Parl. speaker

Ali Larijani made the remarks on the second day of his visit to the southwestern Province of Fars in Estahban governorate on Monday.

Larijani said that Iran’s economy is under immense international pressure, while it is facing big internal problems which require major surgeries.

He noted that the economy’s illnesses need to be identified first and then appropriate surgeries are needed to be performed to treat them.

He said that solving internal problems can render external pressures futile.

The Parliament speaker further said that economy’s weaknesses in Iran’s economy will reduce Iran’s clout.

Redistributing incomes and resources was one of the necessary surgeries that Larijani referred to, calling for a proper budgeting on the part of the government.

