  1. Politics
15 September 2018 - 20:34

Iran congratulates al-Halbousi’s election as new Iraqi parl. speaker

Iran congratulates al-Halbousi’s election as new Iraqi parl. speaker

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman as well as the speaker of the Parliament Larijani have congratulated Sunni lawmaker Mohammed al-Halbousi on his election as the new speaker of Iraqi parliament.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as well as Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani congratulated Mohammed al-Halbousi on his election as speaker of Iraqi Parliament. The messages were issued a few hours after the voting finished on Saturday afternoon.

Ghasemi said in his message that “the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported democracy, territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Iraq and now once again announces its support for the decisions of elected representatives of the people.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further added that Iran believes “the election of the speaker of the parliament is an important and necessary step on the path to form a new Iraqi government.”

He also expressed hope to see the election of Iraq's president and prime minister soon, which would pave the way for the formation of a new elected Iraqi government.

Separately, the Iranian Parliament speaker, Ali Larijani, also hailed the good relations between Iran and Iraq, especially between the two countries' parliaments, over the past years, expressing hope for further expansion of ties during al-Halbousi’s term.

Larijani went on to say that the Iranian government and Parliament hold the great Iraqi people in high regard, wishing them the establishment of security and prosperity.

KI/4403923/4403884

News Code 137794
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News