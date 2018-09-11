Enemies after fomenting disappointment in Iran via pressures

Larijani made the remarks during a local ceremony on Monday in Neyriz, Fars province,

Larijani went on to say that enemies are after undermining the security and independence of the country, adding that they have armed terrorist groups in Northwestern and Southeastern Iran, however, all their measures are in vain since the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) won’t let them plan acts of sabotage.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called for more united cooperation among different sectors of the country, adding, “we should develop trust in each other; an atmosphere of suspicion weakens the country.”

Iran nuclear deal, formally known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by Iran and 5+1 in July 2015. Iran agreed to restrict its yet peaceful nuclear program in exchange of lifting the sanctions which was imposed against the country. In May 2018, Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the international deal, claiming that Iran is after producing nuclear arms and re-imposed sanctions against Iran. This is while International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly announced that Iran is in compliance with JCPOA.

