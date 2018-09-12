Regional security threatened if Iran had not confronted ISIL

He made the remarks on Wednesday in a meeting with Shia and Sunni clerics of the Fars province in Larestan county.

Highlighting the role of Iran in the fight against terrorism, Larijani stated that economic development doesn’t occur in the atmosphere of insecurity. Having security has its costs and “we suppressed the enemy outside our borders,” he added.

Elsewhere, he touched upon the history of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the US animosity towards Iran, saying that the United States and Israeli regime have devised plots against the Islamic Republic by violating the agreement that they themselves had requested.

After US withdrawal from the deal, European countries asked Iran to not give a quick response and demanded some time, he said, adding that now the clock is ticking.

It is some 12 years that Iran is being posed with challenges regarding its peaceful nuclear program while the country has always pursued a clear strategy in this regard, he stressed.

Calling for increased unity among political and religious streams in Iran, Larijani said that Iranians will continue the path of the Islamic Revolution with political vigilance.

MAH/4401000