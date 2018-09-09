IRGC confirms firing 7 missiles at terrorists' camps in KRG

A day after it was reported the headquarters of a gathering of terrorist commanders was hit by missiles, during which at least 15 of their members were killed and more than 35 other were injured, the IRGC has issued a statement confirming that it fired 7 short-range missiles at their bases yesterday.

According to IRGC news website, Sepahnews, IRGC issued a statement on Sunday vowing to strike the terrorists again if they commit any more terrorist acts.

The IRGC statement said that over the past month, foreign-backed terrorist groups have dispatched terrorist cells to Iranian territories with the aim of conducting acts of sabotage and undermine the security of the country.

The statement added that over the past weeks the IRGC forces had disbanded some terror cells dispatched by the same armed terror groups in western Marivan and Kamiaran governorates.

It added that the heads of the armed groups had not paid attention to Iran’s repeated warnings delivered to them by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) authorities, so the IRGC missile unit as well as its drone unit decided to strike their headquarters to put an end to their sinister crimes.

The IRGC forces went on to say that after receiving accurate and credible information, the strikes were carried out and successfully destroyed ‘the center for conspiracy against Iran’s national security' and killed and injured dozens of their elements, including their ringleaders.

“The operation showed that the IRGC forces in cooperation with other Iranian armed forces as well as security and intelligence forces are determined to preserve the country’s security and territorial integrity as well the Islamic Revolution’s causes and will not allow the foreign-sponsored terrorist groups to endanger the country’s unique national security,” it stressed.

The statement expressed appreciation to the Iranian forces for the successful attack. It also expected the KRG authorities to seriously control and monitor the shared borders.

