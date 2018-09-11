Iranian cmdr. urges Iraqi govt., KRG to hand over terrorists

“We achieved all our objectives in this attack,” said Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, in response to a question if Iran garnered the military goals in the recent attack on a terrorists’ base located in northern Iraqi region of Kurdistan.

“The highly precise intelligence operation and missile commanding led to full accomplishment of goals in this operation,” he boasted while addressing the graduation ceremony of the 40th class of Amin police Academy in Tehran.

"The government of Iraq and the Kurdistan authorities should not allow existence of such bases in their territories and should hand over these separatist terrorists to Iran," Bagheri noted.

“The separatist terrorists had promised to not stage any terror operation in Iran but they reneged since last year after being stimulated by US and some countries of the region and carried out a host of operations. This was intolerable and we notified them of consequences several times,” he highlighted.

“The KRG also made some contribution but these elements kept defying with the provocations of others and this situation was not tolerable for Iran,” Bagheri reiterated.

“Once again, I repeat that the Iraqi government and KRG government must not allow some other bases to be provoked which would cause new sources of insecurity and in fact they are responsible to hand the terrorists to Iran,” articulated the Iranian senior military official.

“If they are unable to hand them to us, they must expel the terrorists because if these anti-security measures keep happening, a new event will probably happen killing the criminals and their commanders. This the self-defense right and these endangering anti-security operation must not happen again,” he ascertained.

Finally he voiced hope that there would be no repetition of anti-security measure against Iranian borders by KRG-based terrorist groups.

