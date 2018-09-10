KRG-based terrorists' acts forced Iran's hand to retaliate

Bahram Ghasemi made the remarks in response to a question by Al-Jazeera correspondent with respect to IRGC's missile attack at the headquarters of a gathering of terrorist commanders in the Kurdistan Regional Government on Saturday.

“It was not our desired choice and will never be,” Ghasemi said about the attack, while stressing that "the terrorists' acts, especially with regard to the killing of Iranian border guards and soldiers, forced the Iranian armed forces to take measures in retaliation and deterrence.”

He added that the strike was a "preemptive measure based on some credible intelligence."

Ghasemi expressed hope that the shared borders in this critical region would become the most secure and stable in the Middle East through collective measures taken by all parties.

The Iranian diplomat further warned that there would be no appeasement from the Islamic Republic of Iran when its security is concerned.

