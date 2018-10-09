Iran won't allow terrorists' presence near its borders

According to the official website of Iranian Defense Ministry, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the remarks in a conference dubbed ‘The Role of Air Forces in National Power’ on Tuesday Morning in Tehran.

Bagheri said the missile attack against terrorist groups’ camps indicated the Iranian armed forces resolute determination to defend the country's security, noting “the Islamic Republic of Iran will not stay silent over aggression and cruelty and considers the country’s security as a redline.”

“During peace time, the air forces have many missions. For example, if a terrorist group establishes camps near the country’s borders, we will not stay silent. Missions like this will be of great importance to us in cooperation with the air defense to protect our airspace and borders,” he said after explaining the two recent IRGC missile and drone attacks against targets in Iraq and Syria.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to military achievements by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of air power, saying that Iran has access to advanced air power equipment.

He further referred to Iran’s achievements in the field of producing drones, ranking the country among the seven drone powers in the world.

