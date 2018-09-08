Anti-Iranian terror group bases come under attack

The bases of Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan in Koya, located between two major cities of Sulaymaniyeh and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, came under attack on Saturday morning, during which dozens of their members were killed or wounded, Iraqi Kurdistan's Medias reported.

According to the Kurdish media reports, the bases of the anti-Iranian terror armed group have been targeted by rocket and drone attacks.

The initial report say that 11 members of the armed group have been killed while 35 others have been injured, including its head Mostafa Hejri.

According to the reports, some other high ranking officials of the group like Soheila Ghaderi and Hashim Azizi have been killed or injured.

The armed terror group is responsible for the deaths of many Iranian armed forces and civilians since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.