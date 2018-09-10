Tehran, Islamabad to take firm steps in cementing regional ties

Given the political will and strategic vision between Tehran and Islamabad, it is expected that serious and solid steps will be taken by the two countries to develop regional relations, he said in an interview with IRNA.

While clarifying bilateral relationships between Tehran and Islamabad in the new era and outlining strategies for developing relations with neighboring countries especially in economic field, he said, “Iran and Pakistan, while observing principles of good neighborhood policies and in the light of their historical and cultural commonalities, play an important and constructive role in the regional developments.”

He went on to add that Iran and Pakistan have important regional commonalities, so that regional convergence and increase of all-out interactions and cooperation between countries in South and West Asia are a key factor in restoration of peace and stability as well as reduction of tensions in the region which can lead to the prosperity and welfare among people of the region.

US unilateralism and unjust behavior in exertion of pressure against countries, beyond the international norms and regulations, is one of the important issues in South and West Asia, he said, adding, “hence, imposition of unilateral sanctions and exertion of pressure to prevent development of economic ties in the region lies within the framework of such unilateralism.”

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan further noted Pakistan’s widespread efforts in strengthening dialogues and consultations among regional countries, adding "it seems that the new Pakistani government will witness adoption of constructive decisions in line with expanding regional cooperation.”

Ma/IRN83027644