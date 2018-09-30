Iran, Pakistan call for closer coop. against terrorism, organized crime

Brigadier General Ghadir Nezami, Deputy Commander of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces for International Affairs, held talks with Pakistan Secretary of Defense Ikram ul Haq on Sunday in Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the various aspects of military, defense, and security cooperation, voicing satisfaction at the expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad and exchanging views on ways to develop ties in line with common interests.

Other topics of discussion raised during the meeting included security at shared borders, common approaches toward combating terrorism and organized crime, as well as adoption of strategies to further develop defense and military cooperation between the two countries.

Following the visit of Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, to Islamabad and the visit of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, to Tehran, a new round of relations has kicked off between the two countries’ armed forces.

