Islamabad seeks to expand energy coop. with Tehran

According to the Iran’s embassy in Islamabad, Pakistani Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honarodoost.

In the meeting, Sarwar Khan expressed appreciation to Iran’s support for Islamabad in various regional and international fields.

Mehdi Honarodoost, for his part, hailed the positive trend of political and economic relations between the two countries, expressing his hope that bilateral energy relations will develop along with other areas.

Pointing to the Iran–Pakistan gas pipeline, also known as the Peace pipeline, or IP Gas, and its role in developing Pakistan’s industry, the Iranian ambassador stressed accelerating the project.

Iran’s bilateral trade relations with Pakistan has risen to $ 1.32 billion, indicating 40% increase compared to two years ago.

During the first four months of the Iranian year 1397 (beginning on March 21), Iranian exports to Pakistan stood at $380 million, showing a 70% growth.

