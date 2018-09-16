  1. Economy
Pakistani minister calls for Iranian gas import

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Pakistan’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources said that his country requires gas import from Iran, however, there are some obstacles which should be surmounted.

The issue of energy is of utmost importance for Imran Khan and Pakistan calls for completing Iran’s gas import project, Ghulam Sarwar Khan told Fars News Agency on Sunday.

Pakistani officials told Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his recent visit to Islamabad that Iran’s proposed gas price is too high and Zarif assured that Iran will reconsider the gas export price to Pakistan, Sarwar Khan added.

Pakistan is not under pressure of the US sanctions for providing its needs, he highlighted, adding that if Tehran and Islamabad reach a final agreement, Pakistan will import gas from Iran based on its national interests.

Overcoming economic challenge in Pakistan depends on providing energy, especially gas and electricity, he said, adding that Islamabad is after tackling energy shortage via establishing hydroelectric dam and importing gas.

