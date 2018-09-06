Rouhani congratulates Alvi on election as Pakistan's president

“I am confident that cooperation will further blossom and our nations will grow closer under the resolve of the leaders of the two countries,” President Rouhani said in his message on Thursday.

He voiced Iran’s readiness to expand relations and cooperation with Pakistan during Alvi’s term in office.

“I hope to see a new level of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan with their deep-seated historical, cultural and religious roots,” said Rouhani.

The Iranian president also prayed for President Alvi’s continued health and success, as well as the Pakistani nation’s felicity and prosperity.

Pakistani lawmakers elected a nominee from Prime Minister Imran Khan's party to the ceremonial office of president on Tuesday. Arif Alvi replaces President Mamnoon Hussain, who completes his five-year term on Sep. 9.

MS/4395996