Iran’s Zarif, Pakistan’s army discuss military coop. in Islamabad

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on military cooperation, fighting against terrorism, and regional cooperation.

They also called on expansion of cooperation to provide further security on shared border areas.

Iran’s top diplomat departed for Islamabad on Thursday to hold meetings with Pakistan’s new government officials and discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi, Zarif is slated to hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan on his two-day trip.

He met with Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Assad Qaiser on Thursday, and is slated to hold talks with Pakistan’s speaker of senate, foreign minister and economy minister today.

