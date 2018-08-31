Zarif, Pakistani Assembly speaker discuss developing bilateral ties

During a visit to the neighboring country Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Assad Qaiser on Thursday, the official website of Iran’s Foreign Ministry reported.

During the meeting which took place in Islamabad, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral, regional and international cooperation between the two countries, especially in implementation of major economic projects and cooperation between Chabahar and Gwadar ports with the aim of helping the region develop.

They also stressed parliamentary cooperation, including the formation of Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), countering common challenges and fighting terrorism.

