Parl. speakers of Iran, Blarus hold meeting

Speaker of the Council of Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovitch and Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani held a meeting in Minsk.

The two sides conferred on international and regional issues while discussing ways to enhance bilateral parliamentary cooperation.

Larijani had also met with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko today.

Larijani sat off for Russia on August 5 and held meetings Russian officials aimed at promotion of bilateral cooperation in various domains. He then left Moscow for Minsk.

