Larijani sets off for Russia

While in Russia, Larijani will hold bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart in a meeting attended by parliamentary members of both countries. He will also take part in an inter-parliamentary meeting in Volgograd on September 6 attended by representatives from executive bodies.

Lariiani will then leave Russia for Belarus to meet with senior officials there.

According to State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee head Leonid Slutsky, trade and economic issues and countering terrorism will be discussed at the Russian-Iranian inter-parliamentary meeting in Volgograd.

"The first meeting of the commission for cooperation between the State Duma and Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly [parliament] … is a high-level inter-parliamentary commission headed by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani. The parties are to discuss the parliaments' objectives of the promotion of trade and economic cooperation," a private Russian news agency, Inerfax, quoted Slutsky as telling reporters on Tuesday.

He noted countering terrorism as another issue on the agenda of the discussion, adding “it is particularly important in the context of the Syrian settlement, as well as the upcoming Russian-Iranian-Turkish summit in Tehran on September 7.”

Cooperation between the parliament of Russia and Iran is on an upward trajectory. I am confident that the commission's meeting will be very interesting," Slutsky added.

