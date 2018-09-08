Tehran, Minsk call for increasing bilateral cooperation

In a Friday meeting in Minsk, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani met with Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus' National Assembly Vladimir Andreichenko and Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich.

Iran and Belarus are reliable partners for each other and have proved this in many instances, said Larijani.

Organizing the parliamentary cooperation between the two countries is essential, he said, calling for following the implementation of agreements.

He went on to say that academic cooperation, besides business ties, is of utmost importance for Iran, adding that Iran’s agriculture sector shows enormous potentials.

Referring to the approval of the document on the exchange of convicts between Iran and Belarus in Iran’s Parliament, he stressed the need for the adoption of this document in Belarus' National Assembly.

Vladimir Andreichenko, for his part, said that Minsk considers Tehran as a key partner and these bilateral ties are very important for Belarus.

The level of cooperation between the two countries is not enough and needs to be boosted, he said, adding that appropriate progress has been made in bilateral parliamentary ties.

He also called for developing a roadmap for parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Belarus.

For his part, Mikhail Myasnikovich said that Iran is an industrial country which has a stable economy.

He also expressed Mink’s readiness to jointly manufacture different types of vehicles in Tabriz.

The officials signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the end of their meeting aimed at cementing ties between the two nations.

MAH/4396662