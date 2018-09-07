Belarus ready to expand ties with Iran: President

He made the remarks on Friday in a meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in Minsk’s Palace of Independence.

Ali Larijani, for his part, highlighted the need to boost imports and exports between the two countries.

Importing of red meat, wheat, wood, paper, pulp, as well as trucks, tractors and heavy machinery from Belarus and exporting oil, petrochemical products, drugs, nuts, fruits and vegetables to Belarus were among other topics discussed by the officials.

Larijani sat off for Russia on August 5 and held meetings Russian officials aimed at promotion of bilateral cooperation in various domains. He then left Moscow for Minsk.

