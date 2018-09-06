Terrorists taking their last breaths in Syria: Larijani

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Russian state Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in southwest city of Volgograd on Thursday.

During the meeting, Larijani voiced appreciation for the decisions made by Russian President Putin and his counterpart Vyacheslav Volodin that have increased the level of cooperation between the two countries in the figh against terrorism in the region.

He then noted the increased pressure exerted by US, and the imposition of sanctions, against Iran and Russia, saying this trend shows that the US’ issue lies somewhere else entirely.

The Russian parliamentary official, for his part, voiced confidence that Larijani’s visit would help the development of cooperation and interactions between the two countries.

He added that the bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow are on an upward trajectory, calling for further expansion of parliamentary cooperation between the two sides.

Heading a delegation, Larijani is in the Russian city for a one-day state visit aimed at taking part in a high-level inter-parliamentary commission meeting.

According to State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee head Leonid Slutsky, trade and economic issues and countering terrorism will be discussed at the Russian-Iranian inter-parliamentary meeting in Volgograd.

Wrapping up his visit to Russia, Larijani will then depart for Belarus to meet with senior parliamentary officials there.

