Zarif, Assad stress expanding ties in Syria reconstruction period

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Syrian capital city of Damascus on Monday morning and held a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the afternoon. In the meeting, the Zarif and Assad emphasized that Iran and Syria need to develop cooperation in various fields, especially in economic area.

They also called for Iranian companies’ active participation in rebuilding Syria.

The two high-ranking officials also discussed bilateral, regional issues of mutual interest, stressing the need for the return of the refugees.

Zarif has also met with the Syrian foreign and prime ministers this afternoon.

