FM Zarif expresses Iran's readiness to increase economic coop. with Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with Syria’s Prime Minister Imad Khamis in Damascus on Tuesday afternoon.

Zarif said “Syria in cooperation with is allies is gaining complete victory over terrorism, and the Islamic Republic is also interested in participating in the reconstruction of the country."

Foreign minister said that Iranian private companies are well-prepared to rebuild the country in the reconstruction period.

Referring to the economic and military agreements between Iran and Syria, Zarif described them as an indicator of newly developed relations between Tehran and Damascus.

He further said that first vice president of the Islamic Republic will travel to Syria to sign a comprehensive and long-term agreement.

Iran's foreign minister also pointed out that Iranian businessmen will be present in the Damascus International Economic exhibition.

The 60th Damascus International Exhibition is scheduled to be held in the capital of Syria for 10 days on September 6-15.

Zarif was positive about the outcome of the tripartite summit of presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey which is slated to be held in Tehran on Friday September 7, saying good results are expected from the high level meeting.

Syria's prime minister also expressed his appreciation to Iran for its support, saying all necessary measures for the participation of allies, including Iran and Russia, in the reconstruction of the country have been taken.

Khamis noted that Iranian private companies will participate in Syria’ reconstruction period.

He also welcomed the participation of Iranian private companies in the Damascus International Economic exhibition.

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Syrian capital city of Damascus on Monday morning. He met with Syria's president as well as the foreign minister this afternoon.

