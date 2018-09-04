  1. Politics
Syrian warplanes attack terrorists' positions in Idlib, Hama

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Syrian Army warplanes have conducted dozens of air strikes on the positions of Turkistan Islamic Party in Syria's Idlib and Hama provinces, according to Russian Sputnik.

According to Russian Sputnik-Arabic language website, this morning the Syrian warplanes carried out more than 25 air attacks on the positions of Turkistan Islamic Party in several locations in Jisr al-Shoghur area in the western countryside of Idlib, in addition to some other areas in northwest of Hama. 

Sputnik correspondent on the ground said that the air raids resulted in killing and wounding a large number of militants and the destruction of their positions. 

On the other hand, local sources told Sputnik that a Turkish convoy of several trucks carrying concrete walls were deployed on the border with Syria's Idlib. 

