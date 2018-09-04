Iran, Mongolia call for expansion of bilateral ties

During the meeting held on Tuesday in Tehran, the top diplomats highlighted the close ties between the two countries, and discussed the details of the visit of Mongolian authorities to Iran.

They also conferred on expansion of parliamentary relations, and agricultural cooperation, particularly in the branch of animal husbandry.

Zarif and the Mongolian deputy minister called for the holding of a joint trade forum, and stressed the need to develop cooperation in transit, consular issues, science and culture, oil and gas, as well as to increase people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation in international communities.

