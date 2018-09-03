FM Zarif arrives in Damascus

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Syrian capital city of Damascus on Monday morning.

The Iranian diplomatic chief was welcomed by Syrian deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad at the airport upon arriving at the head of a diplomatic delegation.

The Iranian top diplomat is slated to meet with Syrian top officials and in the meetings Zarif and Syrian officials will exchange views on the recent regional developments and the latest issues about fighting against terrorist groups in Syria.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem and Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis are the top Syrian officials Mr. Zarif is going to hold bilateral talks during his stay in Damascus.

A couple of days earlier on Wednesday, Mr. Zarif travelled to Ankara and met with Turkish President Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart to discuss the upcoming Friday Summit in Tehran where President Rouhani, President Putin and President Erdogan will discuss the Syrian crisis.

