Iran FM back home from Syria

Zarif paid a one-day visit to Damascus on Monday morning, holding talks with the country’s senior officials including President Bashar al-Assad, Prime Minister Imad Khamis and Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem, during which he discussed issues of mutual interest as well as regional developments with them.

Upon arrival in Damascus earlier on Monday, he was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Faysal al-Meqdad and Iran’s Ambassador in Damascus Javad Torkabadi.

This is Zarif's second visit to Damascus as the foreign minister of Iran. Senior assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi-Ansari accompanied Zarif during the visit.

LR/4393353