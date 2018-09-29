Iran, Syria discuss broadening coop. in energy sector

In a Saturday meeting in Tehran, the two sides discussed the contract signed between them on constructing a power plant in Lattakia Province with a capacity of 540 Watt and an estimated cost of €411 million, SANA reported.

The two sides also discussed ways of providing spare parts, in addition to signing a contract on providing gas to Aleppo station as well as repairing Aleppo’s thermal power station with a capacity of 400 Watt.

For his part, Aliabadi pointed out to the readiness of MAPNA Group to provide all sorts of technical support to the Syrian Ministry in all its projects in Syria's reconstruction process.

SANA/MNA