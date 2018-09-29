  1. Economy
29 September 2018 - 18:06

Iran, Syria discuss broadening coop. in energy sector

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Syrian Electricity Minister Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli and the Chairman of the Board of Iranian MAPNA Group for Electricity Abbas Aliabadi discussed means of boosting strategic cooperation between the two sides and implementing joint projects.

In a Saturday meeting in Tehran, the two sides discussed the contract signed between them on constructing a power plant in Lattakia Province with a capacity of 540 Watt and an estimated cost of €411 million, SANA reported.

The two sides also discussed ways of providing spare parts, in addition to signing a contract on providing gas to Aleppo station as well as repairing Aleppo’s thermal power station with a capacity of 400 Watt.

For his part, Aliabadi pointed out to the readiness of MAPNA Group to provide all sorts of technical support to the Syrian Ministry in all its projects in Syria's reconstruction process.

